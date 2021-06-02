Following heavy backlash on social space over his diet, Virat Kohli issued a clarification on Tuesday. During an Instagram Live session, a fan asked him about his diet. Kohli went on to reveal that eggs in his diet, which are not what a 'vegan' would have. All this while, fans believed that Kohli was a vegan and hence he faced ire on social space when he said that he has eggs too. But, did Kohli ever say he is a vegan? <p></p> <p></p>During his clarification on Tuesday, Kohli categorically mentioned he never claimed to be a vegan - which turns out to be true. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli's old 2019 tweet read: "Saw game-changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I've never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian.</p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1186846323137380352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>On Tuesday, Kohli's clarification read: "I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want)." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Kohli and Co would be leaving for England on June 2. The Indian team would play the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 at Southampton. That would be followed by a five-match Test series against England.