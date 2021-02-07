Virat Kohli or Joe Root – Who is the best at playing spin? Former English skipper Michael Vaughan explains the better batsman against spin with statistics. Both players are world-class and have proved they are match-winners time and again. With Kohli being an Indian, he is expected to be the better player of spin as he is raised in spin-friendly conditions, while for Root, it is not quite the same as he played most of his cricket in seam-friendly conditions.

Yet, Root edged Kohli when it comes to playing spin bowling. Vaughan’s stats show Root averages 70.7 against spin, while Kohli averages 69.0. But Vaughan shows when Root is playing against off-spin, his average becomes better. Root averages 71.2 against off-spin, while Kohli averages 53.1. Vaughan in his tweet goes on to mention that ‘factually’ Root is a better player of spin bowling – which should come as a surprise for cricket fans.

Joe Root aves 70.7 v spin, Kohli 69.0 … But against off-spin specifically: Root 71.2, Kohli 53.1. !!! So @root66 is factually a better player of spin than Virat … #Fact #INDvENG Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

Vaughan tweeted about it after Kohli departed cheaply for 11 at Chennai off the bowling of Dom Bess. It was a classical off-spinner, that forced Kohli to stretch forward and push at the ball. All Kohli managed was to get a bat-pad to forward short-leg.

In the past as well, Australia’s premier spinner Nathan Lyon has troubled the Indian skipper.

On the other hand, Root has gone on to hit three back to back scores of 150+, which includes two double centuries. All the three big knocks have come in sub-continent conditions that assist spin. In the first essay at Chennai, Root top-scored with 218 runs to help England pile on a mammoth 578. Root’s marathon knock was laced with 19 fours and two sixes.