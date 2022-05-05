New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is going through a tough phase in his career and with runs difficult to come by in IPL 2022, the former India captain might just be feeling the pressure of forcing the issue a bit more after every failed attempt. Kohli did score a half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT) which was followed by a less than a run-a-ball effort of 30 off 33 balls but he was far from his fluent best.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Moeen Ali has had the better of Kohli in the past and yesterday’s (Wednesday) match against CSK was no different. Ali once again cleaned up the Indian great as Kohli tried to play it with the spin to the on-side only to see his stumps disturbed.

Previously, when England had toured India last year in 2021, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion – the only difference being that he was trying to play a big booming cover drive and the ball went through the gate. A classical off-spinner’s dismissal that Ali can be proud of.

WATCH VIRAT KOHLI vs Moeen Ali – DISMISSAL COMPARISON

Watch: Moeen Ali bowls Virat Kohli through the gate with a dream off-spinner’s delivery. And it happened twice, same delivery, differently played and same result. pic.twitter.com/WCEu9EtFOQ Cricket dust (@DustCricket) May 5, 2022

Kohli has so far scored 216 runs in 11 matches for RCB in IPL 2022 with an average of 21.60 and a below-par strike rate of 111.91. The England off-spinner has so far dismissed Kohli on 11 occasions in all formats. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2022, provided they win all their matches.