<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli</strong> is going through a tough phase in his career and with runs difficult to come by in <strong>IPL 2022</strong>, the former India captain might just be feeling the pressure of forcing the issue a bit more after every failed attempt. Kohli did score a half-century against Gujarat Titans (GT) which was followed by a less than a <strong>run-a-ball effort of 30 off 33 balls</strong> but he was far from his fluent best. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Moeen Ali</strong> has had the better of Kohli in the past and yesterday's (Wednesday) match against <strong>CSK</strong> was no different. Ali once again cleaned up the Indian great as Kohli tried to play it with the spin to the on-side only to see his stumps disturbed. <p></p> <p></p>Previously, when England had toured India last year in 2021, Kohli was dismissed in a similar fashion - the only difference being that he was trying to play a big booming cover drive and the ball went through the gate. A classical off-spinner's dismissal that Ali can be proud of. <p></p><h2>WATCH VIRAT KOHLI vs Moeen Ali - DISMISSAL COMPARISON</h2> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Watch: Moeen Ali bowls Virat Kohli through the gate with a dream off-spinner's delivery. <p></p>And it happened twice, same delivery, differently played and same result. <a href="https://t.co/WCEu9EtFOQ">pic.twitter.com/WCEu9EtFOQ</a></p> <p></p> Cricket dust (@DustCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/DustCricket/status/1522204847357022208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>Kohli has so far scored 216 runs in 11 matches for RCB in IPL 2022 with an average of 21.60 and a below-par strike rate of 111.91. The England off-spinner has so far dismissed Kohli on 11 occasions in all formats. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2022, provided they win all their matches.