Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins To Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In WTC 2023 Final

India vs Australia has always been challenging. Every time these two teams meet, they bring something to the table that keeps the audience captivated.

New Delhi: India and Australia are going to face each other in the final clash of the World Test Championship on June 7 at the Oval in London. Australia finished at the top of the 2021 2023 WTC points table, while India will play the finals for the second straight time.

Here is a look at three key battles to watch out for in the WTC 2023 Final.

Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins

Star Indian player Virat Kohli is one of the best batters; on the other hand, Australian captain Pat Cummins is one of the world's leading pacers. Even though Cummins is back after more than three months off, he is still a key player for Australia and will be a big threat for the Indian team.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Steve Smith

Jadeja is the world's No. 1 Test all-rounder and is in red-hot form as well. He won the player of the series award in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy for his superb show with both bat and ball, and in addition to that, he is one of the world's best fielders as well. The 34-year-old is a sure starter in the World Test Championship final and will be a big threat for the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. He troubled them during the BGT earlier this year and would like to repeat the same show at the Oval.

Mohammed Shami vs Usman Khwaja

In a team that had the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and David Warber, it was Usmar Khwaja who finished as the leading run-getter for Australia in the World Test Championship 2021 2023 cycle. He scored over 1600 runs and is the main reason why Australia is playing in the finals. In the summit clash, he will have big responsibilities on his shoulders to give his side a good start, but he will face a big threat from Mohammed Shami, who is in the form of his life these days. The 32-year-old finished as the leading wicket taker in IPL 2023, which concluded last week.