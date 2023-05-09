Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Virender Sehwag Feels MI Skipper's Problem Is Not Technical But Psychological

Virender Sehwag spoke on Rohit Sharma's struggles in IPL 2023 and said that MI skipper's problem is not technical but psychological.

New Delhi: IPL 2023 is witnessing the highly anticipated 'Rivalry Week', from 6th to 13th May 2023, living up to its billings. As rivalry Week promises to deliver some of the most intense and exciting matches with the greatest rivals in the history of IPL 2023, the level of competition keeps getting better with every passing day.

Fans are also getting to witness the rivalry between teams from the North and South as some of the biggest teams from the two regions are going against one another to pick up two crucial points as the business end of the tournament approaches. All teams are still within reach of the playoffs spot, making this edition one of the most closely fought contests in the 15 years of the tournament.

The rivalry week kick-started on May 6th with one of the 'Greatest Rivalries' of IPL when CSK locked horns with MI and now the second biggest contest as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on MI at Wankhede Stadium.

Two of the most prolific batters in Indian cricket in the last decade i.e. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be up against each other in this game. But both iconic batters are going through contrasting journeys in the ongoing competition. Rohit has been struggling for runs this season but Virat is in brilliant form and scoring runs prolifically.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons Rohit's problem isn't technical and a lot mental.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Virender Sehwag said, "Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches."

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir has lauded Kohli for consistently scoring runs and termed it a result of his hard work and dedication.