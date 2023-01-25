Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: Shubman Gill Reveals Favourite Batter

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest batters to ever step on a cricket field. Sachin boasts of staggering cricket records which are almost impossible to beat for anyone in today's era. However, Virat Kohli is quickly catching up with Sachin and might be able to surpass a few of his records, including a staggering 100 international centuries. Virat is often compared with Sachin and there are debates if he is better than Tendulkar. Virat, however, has modestly denied being anywhere close to Sachin.

Rising India star Shubman Gill also presented his view on the Sachin vs Virat debate. Shubman Gill said that he will pick Virat Kohli ahead of Sachin as he has learnt a lot from the modern master, adding that he was too young to understand cricket when Sachin retired.

"I think Virat Bhai because Sachin sir is the reason why I started playing cricket because my dad was his huge fan. When he retired, I was too young to understand cricket. By the time I started to understand cricket a little more, I would say Virat bhai because I have learnt a lot from him as a batter," he said in a video interview that was aired on Star Sports.

Shubman Gill has been flying high in ODIs for India. He has already scored five centuries in a very young career. In the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Gill scored a blazing double-century in the first game and then backed it up with another stellar century in the final game.