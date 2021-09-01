New Delhi: Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed feels that Virat Kohli is vulnerable against controlled outswing and is a typical Asian player who has the game to be successful in Australia but in places like England and South Africa where the ball has a tendency to move around all day, the Indian captain will struggle to find his feet.

Going on to compare England captain Joe Root with the struggling India skipper who has only managed to score 124 runs in five innings at an average of 24.80 in the ongoing series against England, Javed said that Root has an air-tight technique that makes him a far safer bet in the conditions in England than Kohli.

“Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He’ll chase the ball as he’s vulnerable against the controlled outswing,” Javed was quoted as saying by Paktv.tv’s YouTube channel.

Javed’s claims, however, contradicts a bit as Kohli in his last Test series in England had scored 593 runs in the five-match series at an average of 57.85.

Furthermore, Kohli was the highest run-scorer in India’s last Test series in South Africa in 2017-18, scoring 286 runs across three Tests in what was often treacherous batting conditions.

Meanwhile, Javed further said that England captain Joe Root’s air-tight defence is helping him stay longer in the middle.

“Joe Root’s air-tight technique in these tough conditions make him safer than Kohli as he knows how to play the ball late,” he said.

The five-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. India and England will now lock horns in the fourth Test which begins on Thursday at The Oval in London.

(With IANS Inputs)