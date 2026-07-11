Virat Kohli wanted to stay under the Radar, but THIS happened; RCB teammate reveals all

India will receive a big boost ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England as one of their most experienced batters is all set to make his return after missing the last assignment. The return comes at an important juncture, with the visitors looking to bounce back after a disappointing T20I campaign and shift their attention to the 50-over format.

Virat Kohli is likely to be available for selection for the ODI series against England after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of India’s recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

The former India captain had a fantastic IPL 2026 season, scoring over 600 runs and playing a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title triumph. Now fully fit, Kohli is likely to return to the playing XI in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 14.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Former India cricketer exposes Men in Blue’s biggest concern after England debacle, Says ‘Most…

Jordan Cox recalls viral London meeting with Kohli

Ahead of the series, England batter Jordan Cox opened up about an unexpected moment he shared with Kohli during a meeting in London last month.

Cox, who was Kohli’s teammate at Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026, revealed that both of them wanted to keep the outing private. However, despite no one approaching them during the meeting, photographs somehow found their way onto social media.

“The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing. Hundreds of people walked past us, no one stopped, no one did anything. But then, about two hours later, he’s texting me, going Have you seen all these photos? I was like ‘what the hell?’,”

“It’s just a shame how many people want a piece of him. He just wants to go under the radar, have fun and live a normal life. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible,” he added.

‘He always wants to help others’: Cox

Cox also spoke about the impact Kohli had on him during their time together at RCB. The young England batter said he was surprised by how much time the Indian superstar spent helping younger players despite everything he has achieved in his career.

“The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone who’s achieved so much, how much he gives back generally. Some guys focus on their own game, but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare,” said Cox.

India shift focus to ODI series

India are currently trailing 3-0 in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England, with one match still left to play in Southampton.

After the T20Is conclude, attention will quickly turn to the three-match ODI series, where Kohli’s expected return will strengthen India’s batting line-up. The experienced batsman would be eager to make an immediate impact as India would look to start the 50-over series on a winning note.

Also Read: Will Sanju Samson get a chance in the final showdown against England? Here’s Team India’s probable XI