Cape Town: After squandering a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series at Johannesburg, India would get ready to take on South Africa in the third and final Test at Cape Town hoping to script history by winning their first-ever Test series on African soil. Following the loss at Johannesburg, ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir reckoned that the side missed Virat Kohli and pointed that stand-in skipper KL Rahul was not too aggressive.

“We definitely missed Virat Kohli the batsman. Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, these are the type of batters you miss. And it is difficult to find their replacement, no matter what form they are in, because the expectation remains that they will score those big runs. But Kohli the captain, we missed him as well because he is so experienced and things turn simpler for experienced captains because they have been around for long,” he said on Star Sports.