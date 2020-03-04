Former India batsman Virender Sehwag is confident of Virat Kohli shedding his poor form from the New Zealand Test series behind and emerging a better batsman. Kohli, the India captain, scored 38 runs across four innings in Wellington and Christchurch, his second-most worst series since the debacle of England in 2014. Eyebrows have been raised at him for not leading from the front, but Sehwag believes Kohli will come out of the slump soon.

“Every player has to go through this phase. Sachin (Tendulkar), (Brian) Lara, (Steve) Smith have all experienced poor form. I faced and came out of it without compromising with my natural game. When countering difficult times, you have to be patient and back your instincts. I am sure Kohli will find his way back. He is too good to allow this bad patch to continue,” Sehwag told Sportstar.

Former India captain Kapil Dev reckons Kohli’s reflexes have slowed down, but Sehwag feels otherwise and stated lack of form and luck has bogged down the India captain.

“When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him,” Sehwag said. “Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries.”

Kohli’s lack of runs in New Zealand has drawn parallels to his forgettable Test tour of England. Kohli had returned with scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging 13.50 in his ten innings, and then cemented that with 0, 40, 1 not out and 13 in ODIs. While swing led to Kohli’s downfall there, Sehwag feels he could have been better with his shot selection.

“Here (in New Zealand) the ball has seamed a lot and if you are not getting runs then the challenge multiplies. Of course, you can adapt, playing more on the front foot, by leaving the ball. For me, it is important to know which ball to leave and you can do that when you are feeling confident. The pressure also may have got to Virat,” said the former India batsman.