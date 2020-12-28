India captain Virat Kohli wins the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ‘ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade’ on Monday. In the past decade, Kohli’s incredible record of 20,396 runs, 66 hundreds, and 94 half-centuries at an outstanding average of 56.97 made him the unanimous choice for the top prize. Kohli is already a winner of 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England. He is also the only Asian captain to register a Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 tour.

Speaking after receiving the award, the 32-year-old said: “My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field.”

On Sunday, Kohli was appointed as the captain of ‘ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade’. With this huge honour, Kohli has once again stamped his pre-eminence in world cricket. Besides being named captain of Test side, the right-hand batsman is the only player in the world to have been voted in the teams of the decade in all formats. Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other Indian cricketer included in the famed playing XI.

Kohli is already India’s most successful captain in Test cricket – with 33 wins in 56 Test matches. Kohli is also in the running for four awards — ICC male cricketer of the decade, men’s Test cricketer, men’s ODI cricketer and men’s T20I cricketer of the decade.

