Virat Kohli Wishes MS Dhoni, Forgets About Sourav Ganguly On His Birthday

New Delhi: Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday on July 8th, 2022. The entire Indian cricket fraternity came forward to extend their greetings to Sourav Ganguly for entering the 50th year of his life. However, Virat Kohli’s name was missing from the list of people who wished Ganguly on his birthday on social media.

There have been reports of a rift between Virat Kohli and the BCCI President. It all started when BCCI shockingly sacked Virat Kohli as India’s ODI captain. Later, Ganguly revealed that the board was not in favour of having split captains in limited-overs formats and he himself requested Virat Kohli to not step down as T20I captain, but when Kohli stepped down as T20I captain, BCCI decided to remove him as ODI captain as well.

Ganguly said that the board had clear communication with Virat Kohli on the issue. However, Virat Kohli openly denied all the claims made by Ganguly and said that he was informed just a few hours ahead of the announcement of India’s squad for the South Africa tour over a phone call. The contradicting statements by Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly created a massive controversy. The sour relations between Ganguly and Kohli could be the reason the latter skipped wishing Ganguly on his birthday. It must be noted that Virat could have met Ganguly in person or called him to extend his greetings on the occasion, but he didn’t post any message for the BCCI President’s birthday on his social media platforms.

Virat is very active on social media and often posts birthday wishes for his mates. On 7th July, he posted a heartfelt birthday message for former India skipper MS Dhoni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

While it is not known whether Kohli had reached out to Ganguly personally to wish him on his birthday but there was nothing on social media.