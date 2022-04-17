New Delhi: Shoaib Akhtar is one of the finest pacers in the history of the game and has terrorized the best of batsmen during his playing days. The Pakistan legend feels that if Virat Kohli was there during his time, the swashbuckling batter wouldn’t have scored that much of runs against him.

Akhtar says that Kohli is no doubt a great cricketer but he feels that he would have had the upper-hand against the former India captain.

“Virat Kohli is a good person and a big cricketer and you only expect big words from big players. And I thank him a lot for that. But, if I would have played against Virat Kohli then he would not have scored these many runs but whatever he would have scored those would have been fabulous and it would look that he really fought hard for those runs. He may not have had 50 centuries. 20 or 25 may at the most but those would have been valiant hundreds. I would have gotten the best out of Virat Kohli,” Akhtar admitted to Sportskeeda.

The Rawalpindi Express has taken a total of 425 international wickets in 209 matches and has clocked the fastest ever delivery in international cricket when he clocked 161.3 kmph against England in 2003. Kohli on the other hand has scored 23, 650 runs in international cricket with as many as 70 international centuries for India.

It would have been a great battle if two heavy-weights of world cricket went head to head in a cricket match. The result would have gone either way.