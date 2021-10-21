Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form off late by his own standards but an India vs Pakistan match is good enough to get the best out of the 32-year-old Indian batter. So far, Pakistan has failed to see the back of Virat Kohli in any of the World T20s featuring the Indian captain.

Kohli’s first T20 match against Pakistan in a World T20 dates back to 2012 which was played in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry 128 in 19.4 overs. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 3 for 22 in 3.4 overs. In reply, India lost Gautam Gambhir early but a spirited show with the bat in hand by Kohli ensured that India reached their target in 17 overs. The India captain remained unbeaten on 78 off 61 balls.

The two sub-continental giants met each other once again in the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Having won the toss, India elected to field first. As it turned out, it was a good toss to win as Pakistan were once again restricted to a score of 130 for 7 in 20 overs. India got off to a good start in the run-chase and eventually went on to reach the target in 18.3 overs. Kohli again top-scored for India with an unbeaten 36 off 32 balls.

The last time, these two teams met each was in the 2016 T20 World Cup held in Kolkata, India. The toss went India’s way and Pakistan were asked to bat first. The match was reduced to 18 overs due to rain and India managed to restrict Pakistan to a score of 118 for 5. India found themselves in a spot of bother, having lost the top order with not too many onboard and then came King Kohli. On a pitch that was turning square, the Indian captain came to the party with an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls and steered India home with 13 balls to spare.