Virat Kohli’s 25K Runs To Career-Best Figures By Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Records Broken During 2nd IND-AUS Test
India retained the BGT, and during the game, Indian players broke numerous records.
New Delhi: India beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was played in Delhi last week. With the win, India retained the BGT, and during the game, Indian players broke numerous records. Here's a look at them: 100 Tests for Pujara Star Indian middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara became the 13th Indian to play in 100 or more Tests. The Kotla Test was his 100th game. Career-best figures for Jadeja By getting rid of seven Australian batters in the second inning for 42 runs, Ravindra Jadeja registered his career-best bowling figures in red-ball cricket. 25K runs for Kohli Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli became the sixth batter in history to score 25,000 or more runs in international cricket. Virat broke Sachin's record Virat broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest batter in international history to score 25K or more runs. He took 549 innings to reach the milestone in comparison to Sachin's 577. 100 wickets for Ashwin and Lyon in BGT Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon became the second and third bowlers in history to take 100 or more wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Lyon creates history Nathan Lyon became the first Australian bowler and third overall to take 100 or more wickets against India in Test matches. Jadeja equals Sachin's record By winning his second back-to-back POTM award in the 2nd Test against Australia, Jadeja equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of winning 8 Player of the Match awards in Tests played in India. Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's record After MS Dhoni, Rohit became the first Indian captain to win his first four Test matches as captain. India retains BGT Rohit Sharma's Indian team became the first to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time. Most victories over Australia The win in Delhi was India's 32nd over the Baggy Greens in Test matches. With this, they have created a new record for winning the most number of matches against one opponent.
