Virat Kohli's 6th IPL Hundred Earns Massive Praise From Sachin Tendulkar

Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership.

It was evident that this would be Virat's day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli scored his sixth IPL hundred to help RCB beat SRH by eight wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was mighty pleased with Kohli and lauded the RCB stalwart for a brilliant century.

Virat Kohli's brilliant century overshadowed Heinrich Klaasen's masterclass which helped SRH post a massive score on the board. Klaasen scored 104 runs in 51 balls to help SRH to a daunting 186-5. However, Virat Kohli's hundred and Faf du Plessis' 71 were enough for RCB to cruise to an 8-wicket win.

I Don't Care What Anyone Says On The Outside: Kohli On Strike-Rate Criticism

Kohli was adjudged the player of the match for his brilliant hundred. There have been debates about Virat Kohli's strike rate and how it hampers RCB, however, Kohli shut them all with a brilliant knock today. Kohli said that he does not care what people say from the outside.

"Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH). I put myself under so much stress already.

I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique. I think it's the tattoos (partnership with Faf). It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact. Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people," said Kohli after winning the MOM.