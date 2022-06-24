Virat Kohli’s Angry Reaction After Being Given Out LBW In The Practice Game Against Leicestershire: Watch Video

New Delhi: India is currently up against Leicestershire in a 4-Day practice game. The match is the only opportunity for the Indian players to acclimatize to the conditions ahead of the crucial 5th Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India didn’t have a great opening day of the match as they were reduced to 246-8, with KS Bharat remaining unbeaten on 70 at the end of Day’s play. Apart from Bharat, none of the batters could stay long enough at the wicket.

While many of the players got good starts, none kicked on to get a big one. All eyes were on Virat Kohli as well as his fans were expecting him to get back to form. Kohli looked good during his stay at the crease but couldn’t stretch his innings beyond 33. He was trapped LBW by Roman Walker.

Kohli missed a full delivery and was adjudged LBW by the umpire. However, Kohli was visbily upset with the decision. He stood at the wicket for a brief while before walking back to the pavilion. Since Kohli moved across, he must have thought that the impact was outside the off-stump. But since there was no DRS available, he had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Speaking about the match, Rohit Sharma (25) and Shubman Gill (21) gave India a brisk start before departing in quick succession. The wickets continued to tumble as India was reduced to 81-5 after Hanuma Vihari (3), Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) fell cheaply. Virat Kohli and KS Bharat added 57 runs for the sixth wicket before Kohli was trapped LBW. Bharat stood firm and stitched another 64-run partnership with Umesh Yadav (23). Bharat (70) and Mohammed Shami (18) have added unbeaten 32 runs together for the ninth wicket.