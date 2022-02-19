<strong>Kolkata:</strong> Captain or not, Virat Kohli is never short of a word. That is how he plays and that has brought him some success. During the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday, Kohli once again gave fans a moment to cherish. The ex-Indian captain was heard making a cheeky comment to Kieron Pollard who was trying to outsmart Rohit Sharma at the non-striker's end. <p></p> <p></p>It took place off the third ball of the eighth over of the innings when Kohli hit the ball and it was obstructed by non-striker Rohit. Then Pollard who was at mid-wicket tried to run out Rohit. Pollard thought Rohit was outside his crease when that was never the case. <p></p> <p></p>The stump mic caught Kohli saying to Pollard, "Can't run him out like that Polly", and that was followed by a smile by Rohit at the non-striker's end. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli to Pollard when he was trying to run out Rohit in a funny way. <p></p>"YOU CAN'T RUN HIM LIKE THAT POLLY" <a href="https://t.co/XasccpaEe5">pic.twitter.com/XasccpaEe5</a></p> <p></p> Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) <a href="https://twitter.com/theCricketHolic/status/1494694132077379584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>