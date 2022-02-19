Kolkata: Captain or not, Virat Kohli is never short of a word. That is how he plays and that has brought him some success. During the second T20I against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday, Kohli once again gave fans a moment to cherish. The ex-Indian captain was heard making a cheeky comment to Kieron Pollard who was trying to outsmart Rohit Sharma at the non-striker’s end.

It took place off the third ball of the eighth over of the innings when Kohli hit the ball and it was obstructed by non-striker Rohit. Then Pollard who was at mid-wicket tried to run out Rohit. Pollard thought Rohit was outside his crease when that was never the case.

The stump mic caught Kohli saying to Pollard, “Can’t run him out like that Polly”, and that was followed by a smile by Rohit at the non-striker’s end.

Here is the video that is going viral: