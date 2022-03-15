Mumbai: If is not often that you see Virat Kohli getting dismissed by a spinner in a similar way on two consecutive occasions. It happened during the Pink-ball Test at Bengaluru where Kohli was trapped in front by the Sri Lankan off-spinner. While the world waits for Kohli’s 71st international hundred, there seems to be a problem with his batting reckons his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma.

Asking Kohli to come back to the academy for sometime, Rajkumar reckoned the ex-India captain needs to go back to basics.

Rajkumar while talking on Khelneeti’s Youtube channel said: “Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it.”