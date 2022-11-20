<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday showed why he is the top-ranked batter in th shortest format of the game after his blazing century helped India recover from a sluggish start against New Zealand in the second T20I. <p></p> <p></p>Riding on Skuryakumar's 111 not out from just 51 balls, that included 11 fours and seven sixes, India posted 191/6. Virat Kohli, who was given rest for this series, came up with a stunning tweet, that literally broke the internet. <p></p> <p></p>Heaping high praise for his fellow teammate, Virat compared Suryakumar's whirlwind innings with 'another video game'. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. ? <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@surya_14kumar</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1594255637063827456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar," tweeted the former India skipper. <p></p> <p></p>With wickets falling at regular intervals, Suryakumar had to take the risk and the right-hander stood like a rock at one end plundering the opposition bowlers at will. <p></p> <p></p>He forged partnerships with Ishan Kishan (33), Shreyas Iyer (39) and Hardik Pandya (82) to resurrent the Indian innings.