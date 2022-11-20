New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday showed why he is the top-ranked batter in th shortest format of the game after his blazing century helped India recover from a sluggish start against New Zealand in the second T20I.

Riding on Skuryakumar’s 111 not out from just 51 balls, that included 11 fours and seven sixes, India posted 191/6. Virat Kohli, who was given rest for this series, came up with a stunning tweet, that literally broke the internet.

Heaping high praise for his fellow teammate, Virat compared Suryakumar’s whirlwind innings with ‘another video game’.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar,” tweeted the former India skipper.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Suryakumar had to take the risk and the right-hander stood like a rock at one end plundering the opposition bowlers at will.

He forged partnerships with Ishan Kishan (33), Shreyas Iyer (39) and Hardik Pandya (82) to resurrent the Indian innings.