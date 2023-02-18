Virat Kohli's Controversial LBW Dismissal Cause Massive Uproar
Delhi: Back to back wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli has put India on the backfoot in the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi. Virat Kohli departed for a well-made 44. Kohli wicket, however, has created a massive controversy as the batter was given LBW despite the replays showing that Kohli might have hit the ball.
Umpires never support Virat kohli like Mumbai Indians ? pic.twitter.com/SOTDQFhkM5Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) February 18, 2023
Virat Kohli is unlucky here. pic.twitter.com/cK3vSOKYa0CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2023
Australia are trailing 1-0 in the series but they have a great opportunity to take a big lead in the second Test. India have R Ashwin and Axar Patel at the crease and both are very capable batters. However, there is not much to follow after. Any lead of over 50 runs will be very handy on the Kotla wicket where India will be batting 4th against three quality spinners. India are chasing Australia's 263 made in the first innings. Australia would have been bundled out under 200 once again had Peter Handscomb not played a brilliant 72 run knock. Handcomb was aided by Pat Cummins' 33. For Australia, Nathan Lyon has taken five off the seven wickets to fall for India.
That wasn't out to me. Too much doubt in there. #INDvAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wrYGg1e1nTWasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 18, 2023
