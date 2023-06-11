Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After WTC Final 2023 Loss Against Australia

Virat Kohli posted a cryptic story on his Instagram after the humiliating defeat against the Aussies. He posted a quote from Lao Tzu saying "Silence is the source of great strength" and now fans are speculating this is in reference to the 209 runs loss.

New Delhi: India's dreams died early. In one decisive Scott Boland over. It was the seventh of the morning, 47th of the Indian second innings. It was a point of no return for the finalists in two successive World Test Championships as Australia created history after winning the WTC Final 2023 at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

Australia Beat India By 209 Runs In WTC Final 2023

Two years after Australia missed out on reaching the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, due to being penalised two points for a slow over-rate, the Pat Cummins-led side won the marquee event with a comprehensive 209-run win over India in the 2023 finale at The Oval on Sunday.

With the resounding victory giving them their ninth ICC title, also their first-ever WTC crown, Australia has become the first team in men's international cricket to win all major trophies. Their victory was set up on Day One of the five-day match by a 285-run partnership between 'Player of the Match' Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) after Australia were sent in to bat first by India.

The defeat means India's agonising wait to win an ICC title, which has been going on for almost ten years, continues. It is also their second straight loss in the WTC Finals after New Zealand defeated them by eight wickets in the inaugural edition of the one-off title clash at Southampton in 2021.

There will be no more cricketing action for the Indian cricket team for the next 30 days, it will be a good break for the players after which they can prepare for a strong comeback in Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

(with IANS inputs)