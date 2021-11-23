New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released a heartwarming music video to thank the players and the support staff. The video features Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers’ who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket including franchise, and other young RCB players. The music video is directed by Dhanashree Verma and Harsh Upadhyay has composed the music for the same.

It is noteworthy that Dhanashree Verma, the choreographer of the video, is an internet sensation with over a million followers on Instagram. She is also married to Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who also shakes a leg with his fellow RCB teammates.

Check out the video below:

Never Give Up. Don’t Back Down. Keep Hustling! Celebrating togetherness & the #PlayBold spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Special thanks to all our players who give their 100% every time they wear the RCB colours.#WeAreChallengers #MusicVideo #RCBHookStepChallenge pic.twitter.com/Y8tfH3y8Qz Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 23, 2021

With the players gearing up for the IPL 2022, this video reflects how the Bengaluru boys will approach the tournament in the future. “Play Bold” as they call it is being depicted in the video constantly.

After Virat Kohli quit as T20 Captain for RCB and the Indian team, this was his first appearance as a fellow player.