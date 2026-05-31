Virat Kohli’s emotional WORDS after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles, says…

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Gujarat VS Bengaluru 155/8 (20.0) 161/5 (18.0) Royal beat Gujarat by 5 wickets Man of the Match: Virat Kohli Last Wicket: Tim David c Jos Buttler b Arshad Khan 24 (17) - 132/5 in 13.6 Over

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a professional performance to beat Gujarat Titans and lift their second successive IPL title. Chasing 156, RCB cruised to victory with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of this RCB side. Batting maestro was 75 not out off 42 balls and led the chase with his trademark calmness and class. His calculated aggression, especially the flurry of boundaries against Kagiso Rabada, set the tone for a comfortable win.

RCB bowlers dominate on slow pitch

Earlier, RCB’s bowlers did an excellent job on a slow pitch to restrict Gujarat Titans to just 155/8. Washington Sundar top-scored with an unbeaten 50, but the rest of the Titans’ batters struggled to find rhythm. Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27), Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) shared the spoils with disciplined spells.

Kohli’s masterclass seals the deal

In the chase, RCB lost a few wickets in the middle overs but Kohli’s presence ensured there was never any real doubt. Tim David provided useful support with a quick 24 before Kohli finished the game in style with a six in the 18th over.

Virat Kohli’s post match comments

Virat Kohli said, “I said to a few of the boys that it doesn’t feel like the same pressure as last year. We knew what kind of ability we have in the group. We topped the table. There’s a reason why we got here first. And we just said one thing. If we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the comp. And there’s a reason why we have done well so far in the group stage. We ended up topping the league stage. And yeah, just the skill sets we have, the maturity, the composure of the guys just shone through again tonight. And it was a clinical performance.”

Reflecting on the tough phase after the break, Kohli added, “Well, to be fair, after the break we had a couple of losses. I mean, one loss and then we had a close win against MI. I’d say that week for us was a bit tricky because we wanted to finish top. But as soon as we got that win against MI, the belief kicked back in. And then we had a comprehensive win against KKR. And then, yeah, just ended up topping the table and just on our way to the finals.”

Big games demand big players ðŸ«¡



Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match of #TATAIPL 2026 Grand Finale ðŸ‘



Relive his knock â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/uNvVaYGfr7#Final | #TheFinalLeap | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/GU1KSTwkQH — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 31, 2026

Praising his team, the RCB star said, “Oh, it’s amazing. I mean, we’ve had to wait for so long. And then, you know, just to have a group of guys where you feel like you’re stepping onto the ground, you don’t need to be the one to step up every time. There’s guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you. We have so many Man of the Match awards spread throughout the group as well. I mean, you look at world-class bowling like Hoff, Bhuv, Duff.

“I mean, Krunal Pandya, you know, you can bank on him as good as ever. Rasikh Dar was brilliant this season. All the batsmen chipped in as well. So, I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength. And we are an all-round strong team. And, yeah, that’s why we have the confidence we have on the field right now.”

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