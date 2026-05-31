IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Virat Kohli’s emotional WORDS after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles, says…

Virat Kohli’s emotional WORDS after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles, says…

After the victory, Kohli spoke emotionally about reduced pressure, team belief, and the long wait finally ending for RCB.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

Virat Kohli post match comment

Virat Kohli post match comment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a professional performance to beat Gujarat Titans and lift their second successive IPL title. Chasing 156, RCB cruised to victory with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the way

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of this RCB side. Batting maestro was 75 not out off 42 balls and led the chase with his trademark calmness and class. His calculated aggression, especially the flurry of boundaries against Kagiso Rabada, set the tone for a comfortable win.

RCB bowlers dominate on slow pitch

Earlier, RCB’s bowlers did an excellent job on a slow pitch to restrict Gujarat Titans to just 155/8. Washington Sundar top-scored with an unbeaten 50, but the rest of the Titans’ batters struggled to find rhythm. Rasikh Salam Dar (3/27), Josh Hazlewood (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) shared the spoils with disciplined spells.

Kohli’s masterclass seals the deal

In the chase, RCB lost a few wickets in the middle overs but Kohli’s presence ensured there was never any real doubt. Tim David provided useful support with a quick 24 before Kohli finished the game in style with a six in the 18th over.

Virat Kohli’s post match comments

Virat Kohli said, “I said to a few of the boys that it doesn’t feel like the same pressure as last year. We knew what kind of ability we have in the group. We topped the table. There’s a reason why we got here first. And we just said one thing. If we stick to our cricket, if we execute our plans, we are the best team in the comp. And there’s a reason why we have done well so far in the group stage. We ended up topping the league stage. And yeah, just the skill sets we have, the maturity, the composure of the guys just shone through again tonight. And it was a clinical performance.”

Reflecting on the tough phase after the break, Kohli added, “Well, to be fair, after the break we had a couple of losses. I mean, one loss and then we had a close win against MI. I’d say that week for us was a bit tricky because we wanted to finish top. But as soon as we got that win against MI, the belief kicked back in. And then we had a comprehensive win against KKR. And then, yeah, just ended up topping the table and just on our way to the finals.”

Praising his team, the RCB star said, “Oh, it’s amazing. I mean, we’ve had to wait for so long. And then, you know, just to have a group of guys where you feel like you’re stepping onto the ground, you don’t need to be the one to step up every time. There’s guys behind you, around you, who can win games of cricket for you. We have so many Man of the Match awards spread throughout the group as well. I mean, you look at world-class bowling like Hoff, Bhuv, Duff.

I mean, Krunal Pandya, you know, you can bank on him as good as ever. Rasikh Dar was brilliant this season. All the batsmen chipped in as well. So, I feel so happy to play in a group where we have balance, we have strength. And we are an all-round strong team. And, yeah, that’s why we have the confidence we have on the field right now.”

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash
Aryaman Birla’s Instagram story goes viral ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, sparks huge buzz on social media

Aryaman Birla’s Instagram story goes viral ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, sparks huge buzz on social media
RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans to become back-to-back champions

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans to become back-to-back champions
Just before the finals Ravichandran Ashwin’s big statement on Kohli will surprise fans, says ‘Virat countered that…’

Just before the finals Ravichandran Ashwin’s big statement on Kohli will surprise fans, says ‘Virat countered that…’

Latest News

Krunal Pandya joins brother Hardik Pandya in ELITE IPL list

Kohli reveals why RCB’s second title feels different

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wins their second title in IPL history by defeating GT

Sooryavanshi leads: Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026

Washington Sundar's crucial knock guides GT to a competitive total vs RCB in IPL 2026

776 Runs, 72 Sixes! Sooryavanshi crowned IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner

Editor's Pick

Good news for RCB fans! Krunal Pandya joins brother Hardik in ELITE IPL list after 2026 title win, becomes…

Good news for RCB fans! Krunal Pandya joins brother Hardik in ELITE IPL list after 2026 title win, becomes…
Virat Kohli’s emotional WORDS after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles, says…

Virat Kohli’s emotional WORDS after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles, says…
Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the way

Top 5 players with most sixes in IPL 2026: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the way
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finishes on top, beats Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan
IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash

IPL 2026 Final Playing XI Out: RCB win toss, GT major change ahead of title clash
IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…

IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli, THESE five stars are set to shine in RCB vs GT final clash, they are…