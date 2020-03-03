After India skipper Virat Kohli had a disastrous run in New Zealand, managing merely 38 runs from four outings at a paltry average of 9.50, former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev on Tuesday said he feels the 31-year-old cricketer’s reflexes and hand-eye coordination is slowing down.

“When you reach a certain age, when you cross 30 then it affects your eyesight. In swings, which used to be his strength, he (Kohli) used to flick them four but now he has been dismissed twice. So I think he needs to adjust his eyesight a bit,” Dev said on ABP news.

Kapil feels big players like Kohli start getting bowled or leg-before wicket, one needs to practice more to counter the slowing down of reflexes and hand-eye coordination.

“When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practise more. It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weakness.

“From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it,” he added.

Kohli amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps and ended a pathetic tour with just 14 in his last innings.

The legendary India skipper said that all players, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Vivian Richards, all faced similar difficulties in their career.

“So Kohli needs to practise more. When your eyesight weakens then you have to tighten up your technique more. The same ball which he used pounce on so quickly, he’s getting late on it now,” Dev said.

According to Kapil, Kohli should focus on getting his game back on track in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which starts March 29.

“I think IPL will help him. He will start getting the hang of it. He’s a great cricketer, he will definitely realize it himself and make adjustments,” the 61-year-old former all-rounder said.

India will now host South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.