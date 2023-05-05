Advertisement

Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambition Shows Dreams Do Come True

Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambition Shows Dreams Do Come True

Virat Kohli's friend shared a scrapbook from 2002-2003 in which Kohli clearly mentioned that he wanted to become an Indian cricketer.

Updated: May 5, 2023 11:39 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time. His fan following, his stardom is second to none in world cricket. Kohli has dominated international cricket ever since he played his first game and today he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries, with 75 hundred to his name.

Being an Indian cricketer is not an easy task, with so much competition and limited spots. However, Kohli always wanted to become an Indian cricketer and he put in all the hard work, eventually fulfilling his dream. In a scrapbook shared by one of Virat Kohli's friends, which the veteran filled in 2002-2003, Kohli mentioned that he wants to become an Indian cricket player.

Virat Kohli On Fire in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently playing in the IPL 2023. Kohli has been in fine form with the bat, scoring 364 runs in nine games. The RCB stalwart has also been at his aggressive best in the tournament. In a recent game against LSG in Lucknow, a pumped-up Kohli clashed with Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli was pumped up and keen to give it back to LSG who had beaten RCB at Chinnaswamy earlier in the tournament. Post the win, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir silenced the RCB crowd and gave an animated reaction. Kohli, who is known to fight fire with fire, ensured that LSG get the taste of their own medicine at their home ground.

Earlier, Kohli also grabbed a lot of limelight for giving a death scare to Sourav Ganguly. Notably, Virat Kohli and Saourab Ganguly's relationship was tarnished after Kohli was removed as India captain with Ganguly as BCCI president.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambition Shows Dreams Do Come True
Ex-ENG Skipper Slams Gautam Gambhir For His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli After LSG-RCB Match
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Not To Pay Fines Imposed For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct
Virat Kohli To Ab De Villiers: Star Players Who've Not Won IPL So Far
Virat Kohli To Ab De Villiers: Star Players Who've Not Won IPL So Far
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Ex-ENG Skipper Slams Gautam Gambhir For His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli After LSG-RCB Match

Ex-ENG Skipper Slams Gautam Gambhir For His Verbal Spat With...

Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambition Shows Dreams Do Come True

Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambit...

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 1st Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 1st Semi-Final:...

Ravi Shastri Reserves Big Priase For Sanju Samson's Leadership In IPL 2023, Says Only A Good Captain Can....

Ravi Shastri Reserves Big Priase For Sanju Samson's Leadersh...

FT vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 1st Semi-Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

FT vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, 1st Semi-Fina...

Advertisement