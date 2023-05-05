Virat Kohli's Friend's Childhood Scrapbook With King's Ambition Shows Dreams Do Come True
Virat Kohli's friend shared a scrapbook from 2002-2003 in which Kohli clearly mentioned that he wanted to become an Indian cricketer.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time. His fan following, his stardom is second to none in world cricket. Kohli has dominated international cricket ever since he played his first game and today he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries, with 75 hundred to his name.
Being an Indian cricketer is not an easy task, with so much competition and limited spots. However, Kohli always wanted to become an Indian cricketer and he put in all the hard work, eventually fulfilling his dream. In a scrapbook shared by one of Virat Kohli's friends, which the veteran filled in 2002-2003, Kohli mentioned that he wants to become an Indian cricket player.
Virat Kohli's friend said, "I've a scrapbook which was filled by Virat in 2002/3. There's a section of what's your ambitions - Virat mentioned 'become an Indian cricketer'". pic.twitter.com/7ridPm5oHH
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 5, 2023
Virat Kohli On Fire in IPL 2023
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently playing in the IPL 2023. Kohli has been in fine form with the bat, scoring 364 runs in nine games. The RCB stalwart has also been at his aggressive best in the tournament. In a recent game against LSG in Lucknow, a pumped-up Kohli clashed with Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli was pumped up and keen to give it back to LSG who had beaten RCB at Chinnaswamy earlier in the tournament. Post the win, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir silenced the RCB crowd and gave an animated reaction. Kohli, who is known to fight fire with fire, ensured that LSG get the taste of their own medicine at their home ground.
Earlier, Kohli also grabbed a lot of limelight for giving a death scare to Sourav Ganguly. Notably, Virat Kohli and Saourab Ganguly's relationship was tarnished after Kohli was removed as India captain with Ganguly as BCCI president.
COMMENTS