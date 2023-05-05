New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters of all time. His fan following, his stardom is second to none in world cricket. Kohli has dominated international cricket ever since he played his first game and today he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most international centuries, with 75 hundred to his name.

Being an Indian cricketer is not an easy task, with so much competition and limited spots. However, Kohli always wanted to become an Indian cricketer and he put in all the hard work, eventually fulfilling his dream. In a scrapbook shared by one of Virat Kohli's friends, which the veteran filled in 2002-2003, Kohli mentioned that he wants to become an Indian cricket player.