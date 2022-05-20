Mumbai: Virat Kohli turned back the clock on Thursday as he hit a breathtaking 74 off 53 balls against table-toppers Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede stadium to help Bangalore win the match by eight wickets. Kohli, who has faced the heat in recent times for low scores, looked absolutely pumped up for RCB’s final round-robin game.

But what stole the show during the match was his reaction towards Hardik Pandya after smacking him for a boundary. Kohli backed away and Hardik bowled it towards him. Kohli flicked it in his trademark style and the ball went in the air. Thankfully, the fielder in the deep dropped the catch and it went for a boundary.

Here is Kohli’s reaction towards Hardik after the shot: