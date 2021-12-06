Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli, who has faced backlash recently, turned things around in Mumbai as he led India to an emphatic win over World Test champions New Zealand in the second Test on Monday. After the win, Kohli wished for a fan who was waiting for the return of the Indian team at the hotel lobby.

The fan was carrying a placard that suggested that it was his birthday. Kohli saw it and wished the Indian fan, who took to social space and shared the video which has now gone viral.

Here is the video where Kohli wishes the fan on his birthday:

Here’s KING VIRAT KOHLI wishing me happy birthday ❤️❤️😭 Your favourite cricketer wishes you on your big day, India wins the match & you feature on TV… Can’t get bigger than this… I love you Virat. Best human ever..#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6hmIQgvEtg Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 6, 2021

Following the win, Kohli praised the team for delivering as a collective unit.

“To come back with a win again, it’s a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

He also reckoned the upcoming tour of South Africa as a tough challenge. “South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team. Hopefully, we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series,” Kohli said after the win.