Virat Kohli’s Hilarious Reaction From 1st T20I VS AUS Invites Meme Fest

New Delhi: India had a forgettable outing in the 1st T20I against Australia as they suffered a crushing four-wicket loss after failing to defend 209 runs put on board. India’s batting did pretty well as KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya slammed half-centuries to help India post a decent total.

However, the bowling woes were once again exposed as every bowler, barring Axar Patel, was taken to the cleaners. Indian bowling has been a major concern for India for a while. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling has looked very ordinary. The team paid for the shambolic show with the ball in Asia Cup and the same was the case in the first T20I against Australia.

India brought in Umesh Yadav as Mohammed Shami’s replacement but he had a horrible game. In his first over, he was hit by four consecutive boundaries by Cameron Green. After the second boundary, Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reaction which invited a meme fest on social media.

