Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Virat Kohli’s intensity ‘Non-Negotiable’, Former India coach reveals his biggest impact on team

Virat Kohli’s intensity ‘Non-Negotiable’, Former India coach reveals his biggest impact on team

What makes Virat Kohli different from the rest? Former India fielding coach T Dilip reveals the quality that continues to push his teammates.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 11, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Published On Aug 11, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 11, 2026, 06:53 PM IST

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Former India fielding coach T Dilip has underlined Virat Kohli’s consistency in the field, saying the veteran batter carries the same intensity into matches that he displays during training and, in the process, pushes those around him to raise their own standards.

Virat Kohli’s intensity sets the standard

Dilip, who recently completed nearly five years with the Indian team’s coaching set-up following the England tour, believes Kohli’s influence is not limited to the moments when the ball comes his way. Instead, his constant involvement and willingness to remain switched on have helped create a stronger fielding culture within the team.

With Virat Kohli, there is not much difference between him in a practice session and a match, because it’s not just Virat; it’s the five other players who have stretched their limits when they are fielding with Virat Kohli. That’s the influence he brings into the group,” Dilip told JioStar.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Kohli’s intensity remains non-negotiable

According to Dilip, Kohli’s approach is built around an intensity that does not diminish with his position on the field or the stage of the game. Whether stationed in the inner circle or moving across the boundary during the closing overs, the former India captain continues to demand high standards of himself.

When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen him in the powerplay, how he is as a batsman, whether at cover or short mid-wicket, with his reflexes and with his dives, is admirable. Even in the last series, he was putting in those dives and was sharp, always at you all the time. Even at this juncture of his career, he runs from long-on to long-on at either end during the death overs, and he is the first one to run out of the circle when the field is spread, and that’s a fabulous thing to do for the team,” Dilip added.

Kohli’s influence goes beyond the ball

It is Kohli’s involvement away from the immediate action, however, that Dilip considers particularly significant. The former fielding coach said Kohli actively seeks involvement even when the ball is elsewhere, ensuring that his intensity remains visible throughout a fielding session.

But what impressed me more is not just the actions, what he does when the ball is at him, but also when the ball is not near him, he wants the ball in his hands. That’s the influence he brings into the group,” he stated.

For Dilip, that influence has a multiplying effect. Kohli’s own standards become a benchmark for his teammates, turning individual intensity into a collective demand for excellence in the field.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

T Dilip warns India about one crucial fielding detail ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

T Dilip warns India about one crucial fielding detail ahead of Sri Lanka Tests
VVS Laxman names his biggest BCCI CoE highlights, reveals why India Women’s World Cup win was special

VVS Laxman names his biggest BCCI CoE highlights, reveals why India Women’s World Cup win was special
Good news for India fans as Shubman Gill returns to batting ahead of Sri Lanka Test

Good news for India fans as Shubman Gill returns to batting ahead of Sri Lanka Test
Four stars join India as net bowlers ahead of Galle Test against Sri Lanka, know their names

Four stars join India as net bowlers ahead of Galle Test against Sri Lanka, know their names

Latest News

Abishek Porel rape case: DC wicketkeeper-batter arrested in Hooghly

WI suffer major blow ahead of 2027 ODI WC, face another qualifier battle

T Dilip warns India about one crucial fielding detail ahead of SL Tests

Taskin Ahmed sends strong message ahead of Australia Test

Big blow for Ashutosh Sharma as injury rules him out from this match

Shaheen Afridi asserts Pakistan ODI captaincy amid Babar Azam reports

Editor's Pick

ODI World Cup 2027: Ashwin picks India’s squad, backs Bhuvneshwar’s return; Pant, Samson among big omissions

ODI World Cup 2027: Ashwin picks India’s squad, backs Bhuvneshwar’s return; Pant, Samson among big omissions
ICC announces 12 venues across three nations for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

ICC announces 12 venues across three nations for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027
Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour

Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour
Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket
Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan
Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour