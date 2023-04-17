Virat Kohli's Killer Stare To Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral In Latest Video From RCB vs DC Match
A video has gone viral on social media, where Virat Kohli can be seen looking at Ganguly with intense eyes as the former BCCI President passes by.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswami Stadium. A few videos from the match went viral which created a lot of buzz on social media. In one of the videos, Virat Kohli was seen staring at Sourav Ganguly. In the second video, Ganguly avoided a handshake with Virat Kohli.
Now, another video has gone viral on social media, where Virat Kohli can be seen looking at Ganguly with intense eyes as the former BCCI President passes by. Meanwhile, as per a report in Khelnow, Virat Kohli unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after the incident.
The way Virat Kohli looked at ganguly pic.twitter.com/pLoAzyn9EI
itz_mksoni25 (@_itz_mksoni25) April 17, 2023
Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Rift: How Things Started
The Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly rift started when Virat was removed as India ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour. Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president during the time. When asked about Kohli's snub, Ganguly said that he asked Virat Kohli to not step down as India T20I captain as the board is not in favour of split captaincy. However, when Kohli decided to quit T20I captaincy, the BCCI named Rohit Sharma as captain.
Virat Kohli was shocked by Ganguly's claims and contradicted his statements saying that his call to step down as India captain was taken positively by the board. He also said that he was informed about change in leadership just hours before the team's departure to South Africa over a phone call. Kohli then stepped down as India Test captain as well after the South Africa tour.
COMMENTS