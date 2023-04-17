Virat Kohli's Killer Stare To Sourav Ganguly Goes Viral In Latest Video From RCB vs DC Match

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly came face to face when Royal Challengers Bangalore hosted Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswami Stadium. A few videos from the match went viral which created a lot of buzz on social media. In one of the videos, Virat Kohli was seen staring at Sourav Ganguly. In the second video, Ganguly avoided a handshake with Virat Kohli.

Now, another video has gone viral on social media, where Virat Kohli can be seen looking at Ganguly with intense eyes as the former BCCI President passes by. Meanwhile, as per a report in Khelnow, Virat Kohli unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after the incident.