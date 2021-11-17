Mumbai: Virat Kohli has kept low after India’s T20 World Cup debacle, also because he is on rest after a grueling season of cricket. Just ahead of the first T20I game against New Zealand in Jaipur, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures. What has now left fans confused is his caption.

The ‘Turkish Eye’ caption is making all the noise. In Turkish culture, this protects an individual from evil. It is commonly used to represent eyes, various senses of looking, various senses of charms, envy, and jealousy, and Turkey and Turkish culture.

Multiple reports suggest that Kohli and the team management have not gotten along well. He has also faced a lot of backlash for his form with the bat as well.

Here is Kohli’s post:

Here is how fans reacted:

The 33-year-old recently stepped down as T20 captain of the side after the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma would be leading the time as full-time T20I captain, His first assignment would be against New Zealand in the upcoming three-match T20I series.