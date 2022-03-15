New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is way ahead in terms of win percentage in the purest form of the game — Test cricket. Since 2016, India have played 67 Test matches, having won 41 out of those with 16 losses and 10 draws. That takes India’s win percentage to 61.19%, more than any other team in the world by a country mile.

The second-best team in terms of wins are England, who have won 33 out of 80 Test matches they have played but Australia, who are third-placed in terms of wins have a better win percentage of 50.91%.

New Zealand are the second-best in terms of win percentage of 53.06%, having won 26 out of 49 matches played with 15 losses and 8 draws to their name.

India’s dominance in Test cricket since 2016. pic.twitter.com/jTbg1Fv6qr Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2022

India, by far are the best side in terms of both win percentage and the number of Test matches won since 2016.

Most of those wins came under former captain Virat Kohli’s captaincy who was instrumental in making the Indian Test side — one of the best in the world. Under Kohli’s captaincy, India have gone to win a Test series in Australia, have won every home series and have Test wins in South Africa and England — a record that no other Indian captain has ever been able to achieve till date.

India also made it to the final of the World Test Championship 2021 which was played in England last year against New Zealand, who became the first team to win the championship in the first cycle (2019-2021).

Having won the recently concluded tw0-match Test series against Sri Lanka, India are currently placed fourth with a win percentage of 58.33%. Australia are leading the table with 77.77 percentage of points (PCT).