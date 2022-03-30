Virat Kohli Chat With Wanindu Hasaranga, RCB vs KKR IPL 2022: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli reportedly had a chat with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga just before he picked up two wickets in the same over in the sixth match of the IPL 2022 between Bangalore and Kolkata at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Hasaranga, after a poor start in the opening match of RCB vs PBKS, came back brilliantly in the second match against KKR by picking up four wickets and returned with match figures of 4 for 20. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner first picked up KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, who played an irresponsible shot – given the situation of the match.

The 24-year-old leggie then picked up Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson in the same over to dent KKR’s progress. The ball he bowled to Jackson was an absolute beauty as the Indian batter failed to pick up the googly and played through the wrong line.

Kohli had already picked Hasaranga to be their stand-out player for the season ahead of their first match in the IPL.

Virat kohli had a chat with Wanindu Hasaranga and he got two wickets in same over, Kohli the leader is on 🔥

“I am particularly excited about Wanindu, I think he is someone who could really come into the zone. He has the skills to have a great season, a really consistent season”, Kohli had said earlier when asked about potential breakout stars of the season on the official channel of the RCB franchise.

Hasaranga was released by Bangalore after the IPL 2021 season but picked him up in the mega-auction held in February for 10.75 crore.

After bowling out KKR for 128, RCB would be confident of chasing that total down and get back to winning ways in the tournament.