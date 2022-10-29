Virat Kohli’s Pakistan Fan Leaves Internet Stunned With Kohli’s Sand Art

New Delhi: Indian batting maestro is the heartthrob of millions of cricket fans across the globe. Virat Kohli’s popularity is not just limited to India, fans in Pakistan, Australia, England and other parts of the world also admire Virat Kohli. The last few years were tough for Virat Kohli as he was going through a lean patch but the veteran is back at his peak and has looked in magnificent touch in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli was in sublime form against Pakistan and played a match-winning innings of 82 to help India beat Pakistan in a crucial game by four wickets. The innings is being deemed as Virat Kohli’s best in the format. The knock saw Virat being appreciated from all corners of the world, including Pakistan.

A Virat Kohli fan from Balochistan region of Pakistan has created a sand art of Kohli as a tribute to the veteran.

A fan of Virat Kohli @imVkohli, from Balochistan made this amazing portray of #ViratKohli? using sand art to show his love for the greatest cricketer of our time. pic.twitter.com/GlHvI7ALwA Fazila Baloch? (@IFazilaBaloch) October 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued his brilliant run against Netherlands as well and stroked another half century, leading India to a brilliant win. India will next take on South Africa on Sunday in Perth and Virat Kohli will be eyeing his third consecutive 50+ score in the tournament. A win for India will seal a spot in the semifinal for the Men in Blue.