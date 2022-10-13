New Delhi: KL Rahul-led India side is taking on Western Australia in the second warm-up ahead of their official T20 World Cup warm-up matches against Australia and England. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli were not part of the playing XI taking part in this match being played at WACA stadium situated in Perth.

The Men in Blue side won the toss and invited Western Australia to bat first. They batting first managed to put 168 runs on the board at the loss of 8 wickets. Short and Hobson’s half-centuries allowed Western Australia put up a fighting total against the Indian side.

Fans were disappointed with the fact that Virat Kohli was once again rested and they could not witness their favorite cricketer play at the WACA stadium. However, it was changed when Virat Kohli walked down on the ground and joined the side as a fielder.

The ground was filled with heavy and loud cheers at the sight of the batting enigma. Whenever the ball reached Virat and he was in a certain movement, the crowd’s excitement reached another level. Rumors were spreading that Virat is missing out on the matches against Western Australia because of some injury but he shut down all those rumors with his active performance on the field.

Team India is coming off after dominant bilateral series victories over Australia and South Africa. They had a rough end to their Asia Cup campaign but are looking forward to rising better in the T20 World Cup down under.