Virat Kohli’s RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes HISTORY, becomes first pacer to achieve this milestone in IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first fast bowler to reach 200 IPL wickets to join Yuzvendra Chahal in the elite club.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes first pacer to take 200 wickets in IPL

Bengaluru: Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has etched his name in the IPL record books in style. The experienced pacer became only the second bowler and the first fast bowler to pick up 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Bhuvi reached the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday by dismissing young Ayush Mhatre.

With this wicket, Bhuvneshwar now has 202 wickets in 192 IPL matches at an average of 27.25. He joins Yuzvendra Chahal in the 200-wicket club. Chahal remains on top with 224 wickets in 176 matches at a better average of 22.68. Sunil Narine is third with 193 wickets.

How Bhuvneshwar got his 200th IPL wicket

The special moment came when Bhuvneshwar bowled a hard-length delivery outside the off stump. The ball rose sharply and cramped Ayush Mhatre, who went for the pull shot but mistimed it completely. The ball went high towards mid-off, where Rajat Patidar took a simple catch.

When RCB bought Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 10.75 crores, I honestly thought that it is a poor decision but man I was wrong about Bhuvi, he has been so consistent for RCB.



Congrats Bhuvi for completing 200 wickets in IPL. A legit IPL legendâ¤ï¸ðŸ



pic.twitter.com/x80X8VxIeF — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 5, 2026

RCB post massive total

In the same match, RCB posted a huge total of 250 for 3 in 20 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The innings started with Virat Kohli scoring 28 off 18 balls and Phil Salt making a quick 46 off 30 balls. Devdutt Padikkal then played a fine knock of 50 off 29 balls.

Captain Rajat Patidar remained not out on 48 off just 19 balls, while Tim David smashed an explosive 70 not out off 25 balls, hitting eight sixes in his innings.

The highlight of RCB’s batting was the unbeaten 99-run partnership between Patidar and David in just 35 balls. RCB smashed a total of 19 sixes in the innings and accelerated brilliantly in the middle and death overs.

CSK’s chase falls flat

The Super Kings continued to be wimpy with the bat too, finishing at 207 all out in 19.4 overs as the five-time winners sank to their third straight defeat this season.

Once Sanju Samson, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre walked back with just 30 on the board, CSK’s chase was doomed.

Pacer Jacob Duffy (2/58) did the bulk of damage in this phase, getting rid of Samson and Gaikwad as both fell to Padikkal at first slip.

Mhatre’s wicket gave veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar his 200th IPL wicket, the second bowler to achieve the feat after Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sarfaraz Khan offered brave resistance with a 25-ball 50 but the target was way beyond them on the night.

Sarfaraz was taken out by Krunal Pandya (2/36) and Bhuvneshwar (3/41) returned to oust Prashant Veer (43) to end a 57-run alliance between him and Jamie Overton (37) as as the storied Southern Derby ended without any real spark.

Match result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43 runs.