India captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Virat-Kohli">Virat Kohli</a> was taken by surprise after wicketkeeper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sanju-Samson">Sanju Samson</a> hit a six off the very first ball in his comeback match on Friday against Sri Lanka during the ongoing third T20I. It was an audacious shot from the 25-year old. <p></p> <p></p>It was a flighted delivery from Sandakan to which Samson planted his foot forward and lofted it over long-off. For a moment it seemed like a mishit but it kept sailing over the fielder. Kohli, who was in the dugout could not hold back but applaud the audacity of Samson. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the shot played by Samson in the 11th over: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You've got to be genuinely happy for this batsman out here today. Returns after having last played a contest 73 games before <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndvSl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndvSl</a> <a href="https://t.co/OycNVNuEax">pic.twitter.com/OycNVNuEax</a></p> <p></p> caught@point (@caughtatpoint17) <a href="https://twitter.com/caughtatpoint17/status/1215641482721280000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Unfortunately, Samson was dismissed off the very next ball. He was leg-before wicket. He was out to Hasaranga's googly. Samson had to wait for four years to play his second T20I after he made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. <p></p> <p></p>Samson also achieved a feat of missing most games between two appearances for India, he has missed 73. It would be interesting to see where he comes in to bat. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, India was 136 for four in the 15th over with Kohli and Manish Pandey new at the crease. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Teams:</strong> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka (Playing XI):</strong> Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara <p></p> <p></p><strong>India (Playing XI):</strong> Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini