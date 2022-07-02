Virat Kohli’s Reaction Goes Viral As Jasprit Bumrah Smashes Stuart Broad For 35 Runs In An Over: Watch

Jasprit Bumrah provided India the perfect finish to the Indian innings as he smacked 31 off just 16 balls to help India post 416 on the board. Bumrah tonked Stuard Broad for 35 runs in an over, which also included 5 wides. In that over, Bumrah smacked Broad for a massive six to fine leg. The Indian players were up on their feet after watching Bumrah smack Broad for a six. Virat Kohli also gave a hilarious reaction which has now gone viral.