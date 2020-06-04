From getting a haircut to playing cricket in the terrace, India skipper Virat Kohli is making the most of his time staying indoors during the lockdown with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli is truly upped his social game during the lockdown to keep himself and his fans in high spirits. On Thursday, Anushka posted a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram page and Kohli was quick to respond to it. <p></p> <p></p>Anushka captioned the picture and wrote, "By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6_wCCJXs4/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6_wCCJXs4/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home &#x1f62c;</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/anushkasharma/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> S snu </a> (@anushkasharma) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:58pm PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Gushing over his wife's picture, Kohli's response was 'gorgeous'. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4048762" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4048762" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Image-4-6.jpg" alt="Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli ipl, Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma age, Anushka Sharma news, Anushka Sharma ipl, Cricket News" width="640" height="400" /> Image: (Instagram) Screenshot[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>In a bid to help citizens during the testing times, Kohli and Anushka have recently come forward and lent their helping hands for the ones affected in the COVID-19 pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>The power couple donated to the PM-Cares Fund, an initiative by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also gave away Rs 5 lakhs each to help the Mumbai Police Personnel in the situation of crisis. <p></p> <p></p>With the IPL postponed indefinitely, Kohli is keeping himself busy with his wife and is often chatting with fellow cricketers via Instagram Live.