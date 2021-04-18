RCB skipper Virat Kohli was over the moon when Glenn Maxwell got to his fifty against KKR on Sunday in Chennai. Maxwell came to the party after RCB lost a couple of early wickets. He continued his good form from the other night and hit the ball from the middle of the bat on most occasions. Kohli, who was in the dugout, was cheering on his RCB mate. Kohli’s reaction is already being loved by his fans.

Here is the video of what Kohli did once Maxwell brought up his second consecutive fifty:

Maxwell was confident with every move he made, something that will bring a smile to the faces of the RCB camp. Maxwell has been guilty of being inconsistent on occasions, but this year he is looking in a different zone. His form could make all the difference for RCB this year. They are the only side who are unbeaten in this league after two matches.