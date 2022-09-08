Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Suryakumar Yadav’s Freak Six Goes Viral: Watch

Dubai: India are taking on Afghanistan in their final Asia Cup game. Both teams have been knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the dead rubber.

However, the decision backfired as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli thrashed the bowlers to all corners of the park. Both added 119 together before Kl Rahul departed. Suryamuar Yadav came and hit a freak six on the first ball he faced. The shot left Virat Kohli stunned. Kohli’s reaction after Sryakumar Yadav’s six is going viral on social media.

The video will be made available soon

More to follow..