Virat Kohli's Reaction To Umesh Yadav's Lusty Blows Goes Viral: Watch

Virat Kohli's Reaction To Umesh Yadav's Gigantic Blows Goes Viral

Indore: India are going through a torrid time in Indore as they have been reduced to 102-8 at the time of writing in the third Border-Gavaskar Test. None of the Indian batters managed to stay long enough at the wicket as Australian spinners wreaked havoc. Umesh Yadav came and hit a few lusty blows off Todd Murphy, making the Indian dug out erupt in joy. Virat Kohli's reaction to Umesh's blows is going viral on social media. India are going through a torrid time in Indore as they have been reduced to 102-8 at the time of writing in the third Border-Gavaskar Test. None of the Indian batters managed to stay long enough at the wicket as Australian spinners wreaked havoc. Umesh Yadav came and hit a few lusty blows off Todd Murphy, making the Indian dug out erupt in joy. Virat Kohli's reaction to Umesh's blows is going viral on social media.

Umesh Yadav 2nd Six vs Ind Vs Australia.#INDvsAUS3rdTEST #IndVsAus2023 #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/AJaOimNSAk

Matthew Kuhnemann was the destroyer-in-chief for India as he accounted for five wickets. Nathan Lyon picked three wickets while Todd Murphy got the big fish, Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, the ball is turning square on the Indore pitch and Australia will have to bat really well to put India under pressure. A lead of 100 or more will be a massive boost.

India need a win in the third Test to book a berth in the World Test Championship final. A loss will mean that they will have to beat Australia in the fourth Test at all costs to make it to the summit clash.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew KuhnemannBenchMitchell Swepson, Matt Renshaw, Scott Boland, Lance Morris