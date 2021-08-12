London: Like always, eyes would be on Virat Kohli, when he leads India in the second Test vs England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday. The premier batsman of the Indian team’s form has been a concern in recent times. What is more concerning is his record at Lord’s. Kohli does not have a good time at the venue and his stats indicate that. In four innings at the venue, Kohli has scored 65 runs at an average of 16.25.

Given the high standards he sets for himself, that is something he would like to correct. The Indian captain would come into the Lord’s Test on a back of a golden duck at Trent Bridge in the first Test. For sure, Kohli would be under the pump and low on confidence. James Anderson got him nicking in the first innings of the first Test. Kohli stood his ground after edging that, in disbelief.

The Indian captain has not got a century in any of the three formats over the past two seasons and that is not what one is used to seeing from Kohli, who sets high standards for himself and is arguably the best modern batsman in the world. It would be interesting to see how he goes about his business at Lord’s. Fans would hope he gets among the runs and helps India win the Test and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

The Trent Bridge Test was washed out by rain. On the final day, India looked good to win it. They would feel rain robbed them of a win, but again they have to put that behind them and focus on what is at hand.