Mumbai: In the end, it seemed a little unceremonious as Virat Kohli was reluctant over the issue of stepping down. But, ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons it is a ‘blessing in disguise’ for the ex-India ODI captain. Hogg also hopes that during India’s upcoming tour of South Africa, the dressing room does not get divided over this little change.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise. I just hope when they go on their next tour, that change room is not separated by this little slight division between these two particular players. Both of them have to embrace it, get in that changing room, and take Indian cricket forward. That’s because Indian cricket right now, with the talent they’ve got in batting and bowling should dominate world cricket over the next five years at least,” said Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Hogg reckons this change would improve Kohli’s performances which have tailed off a bit in the past two seasons. Hogg added: “Whereas Rohit Sharma has only got to worry about the white-ball environment plus all the sponsorship and other commitments off the field. I think this is going to be better for Virat Kohli. It is going to improve his performances which have slightly dropped off slightly in the last couple of years when he’s been under pressure while captaining all three teams.”