Dubai: Virat Kohli is an advertiser’s dream and there are many factors that play a part and looks are one of them. From being a chubby Delhi youngster aspiring to play cricket to becoming the best in the world, Kohli has come a long way and in a very short span of time. He is one of the primary reasons why India is one of the fittest and best fielding units in the world. The Indian captain has played a massive role in that.

RCB, who lost two back-to-back matches in the UAE leg, finally bounced back to winning ways when they got the better of the defending champions. With a win and momentum on RCB’s side, the players were upbeat and hence decided to unwind in a swimming pool session.

Kohli, who was shirtless with a black shade on his head and a swanky watch, stole the show hands down. His toned body has got fans drooling. Here are some of the reactions:

KING IS A DIFFERENT VIBE AFTER ALL.Gave is all in last 3 days now deserves to relax most.All the best for the next game @imVkohli love you the most my 🌍🐐👑 pic.twitter.com/MOQiFGCZsx Arman Khan (@CHEEKUTHEGOAT) September 27, 2021

The RCB captain shocked one and all when he made the announcement that he would step down as the leader of the unit after the season. Kohli, with the bat, has been in good form. He has already hit two fifties in three matches.