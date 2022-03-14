Bengaluru: Expectations were high from ex-India skipper Virat Kohli during the second Test at Bengaluru against Sri Lanka. But all the expectations fell flat as Kohli was trapped leg-before wicket in both the innings of the Test. In the first innings, he scored 23 and in the second essay, Kohli could score merely 13.

Senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who has seen Kohli’s game from close quarters dissected the flaw he spotted. Karthik reckons Kohli taking leg-stump guard is a surprise after having trusted the middle-stump guard all his life. The ex-KKR captain feels that only when someone is conscious of not getting trapped in front does that.

“I am surprised to where he is standing in his crease. He is standing a touch outside the leg-stump. And that you do when you are worried about leg-before wicket. But that in many ways causes you more trouble as you have to go across to meet most balls. Whereas if you are standing in the middle stump or middle and leg then you play the balls a lot straighter. So the one that comes in has the potential of trapping you leg-before wicket. Over the years, Kohli consistently stood on the middle-stump. That allows him to play with softer hands. This mindset has come because he does not want to get lbw,” Karthik said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant put Sri Lankan attack to the sword with a record-breaking half-century while Shreyas Iyer yet again conjured up a measured fifty to let India grab complete control of the second Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. Pant’s 31-ball 50 and Iyer’s 67-run knock after useful contribution from top-order batters meant that India set Sri Lanka a mammoth 447-run target after declaring their second innings at 303 for nine. The struggling visitors would need no less than a miraculous show to save the match after ending the second day at 28 for one.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (10) and Kusal Mendis (16) will resume Sri Lankan chase on Monday morning.