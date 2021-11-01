Dubai: A lot of questions would be answered when the national selectors meet in the next couple of days. As per a report on Cricbuzz, the selectors would pick the squad for the upcoming home series versus New Zealand after the T20 World Cup. The report also goes on to claim that the new T20I skipper of the Indian team would also be in focus as Virat Kohli had announced that he will not lead the side any further after the ongoing T20 WC.

Without a doubt, Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner for this. He has led Mumbai Indians successfully over the years and has sound experience of the job and that makes him the obvious first choice. Senior players are expected to be rested for the series against NZ as most Team India players have been on the road – playing cricket non-stop since the Australia tour.

A couple of selectors – chairman Chetan Sharma and member Abey Kuruvilla – are in Dubai. The rest of the national selectors are in India.

The players who would be named for the India squad for the series would have to assemble by November 10 and then have to do a five-day quarantine before a couple of days of practice.

There are also high possibilities that Rahul Dravid – if the formalities are done by then – would join the side as the coach as Ravi Shastri’s contract ends after the T20 WC.

India would play three T20Is and two Tests versus New Zealand. The series would start with the T20Is with the first one set to be played on November 17 in Jaipur followed by T20Is on November 19 (Ranchi) and November 21 (Kolkata). The two Tests are from November 25-29 (Kanpur) and December 3-7 (Mumbai).