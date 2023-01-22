Virat Kohli's Video On Rohit Sharma's Memory Goes Viral After India Skipper Forgets Team Decision At Toss
In a show with Gaurav Kapoor, Virat Kohli talks about how Rohit Sharma keeps on forgetting his assets.
Raipur: India skipper Rohit Sharma faced an embarrassing situation at the toss during the second ODI between India and New Zealand. Rohit Sharma won the toss but forgot the team's decision. Rohit paused for a while before finally recalling that the team will bowl first. The incident left the Twitterverse in splits. Rohit Sharma is known to be someone with a little weak memory. Even former India skipper Virat Kohli once revealed how Rohit Sharma keeps on forgetting things. The video of the same is going viral on social media where Kohli laughs about Rohit Sharma's short memory. "The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone...not the small things, but daily use essentials...I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'. He's left his passport also a few times. It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs," Kohli had said five years ago," Kohli said five years ago on a popular show Breakfast With Champions With Gaurav Kapoor.
Meanwhile, India thrashed New Zealand by 8 wickets in the 2nd ODI to take an unassailable lead in the series. Having bowled out New Zealand for 108, India chased the target with 8 wickets to spare.
Virat Kohli about Rohit Sharma, in response to a question about who tend to forgot things most...#INDvNZ #NZvsIND #RohitSharma #HardikPandya? #ViratKohli #Shardulthakur #UmranMalik #siraj #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0kTWW4euV3CC (@CC_Venture) January 21, 2023
