<strong>Southampton:</strong> It was anti-climax in a way as Day 1 of the inaugural World Test Championship final was washed out on Friday at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Not only did it upset fans, but India skipper Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma - who is in the UK - took to Instagram and shared her emotions after nothing happened on Day 1. <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time Anushka is accompanying Kohli on a tour. The actress recently posted pictures from the hotel in Southampton where the players are staying. In an Instagram story after the Day's play was abandoned, Anushka wrote: "Rain, rain go away. Come after five days." <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4751298" align="aligncenter" width="335"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4751298" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Anushka-Sharma.jpg" alt="" /> Anushka Sharma Reacts on WTC Final (Image: Instagram)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Not just Anushka, but newborn Vamika is on her first overseas tour. <p></p> <p></p>The weather forecast had already indicated that there would be rain throughout the course of the Test and hence a Reserve Day was kept. By the looks of it, the Reserve Day would be used if the rains continue at Southampton. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday, as rains spoiled the day, BCCI had tweeted, "Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21."